FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

