Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 770 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

