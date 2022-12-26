Advocate Group LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

