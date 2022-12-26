Advocate Group LLC Buys 712 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

