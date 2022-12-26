Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 3.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.72 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

