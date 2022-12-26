Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.21% of Black Stone Minerals worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.85 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

