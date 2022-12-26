Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

