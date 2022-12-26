Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Generac Price Performance
GNRC opened at $92.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.