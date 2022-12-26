Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 2.3% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

