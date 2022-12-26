Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

