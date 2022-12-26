Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

