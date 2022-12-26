Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $74.05 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

