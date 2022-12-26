CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

