CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

EPD stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.