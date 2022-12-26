Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

