Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $267.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

