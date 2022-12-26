QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $110.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

