Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

