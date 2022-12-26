Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.