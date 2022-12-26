Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

