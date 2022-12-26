Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

