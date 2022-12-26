Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.90 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

