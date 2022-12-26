UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

