Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,701,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.