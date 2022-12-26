Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.39 and its 200 day moving average is $522.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

