Sabal Trust CO Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $2,468,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

