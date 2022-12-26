ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

