GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.82. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

