Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,200 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.