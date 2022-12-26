Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.38 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

