Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.