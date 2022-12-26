SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,266 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

