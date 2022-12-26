Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New $209,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 336,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

