Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

