Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 51,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.82. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

