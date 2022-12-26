GAM Holding AG Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.25% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SI opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

