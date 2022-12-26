Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

