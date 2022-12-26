Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

