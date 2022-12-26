GAM Holding AG Buys 19,792 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

