Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.20.

