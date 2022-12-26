GAM Holding AG Has $7.22 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,829 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

