GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.