Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 39.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

