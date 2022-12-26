Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 185 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.