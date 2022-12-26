Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.49 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.