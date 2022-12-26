Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.