Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

