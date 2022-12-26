Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 5,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

