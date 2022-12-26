Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

