McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $383.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

